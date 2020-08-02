Riverside County homes evacuated as Apple Fire explodes to 32 square miles, appears headed to Morongo Basin

A wildfire that has destroyed at least one home and two outbuildings in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County continued to burn for a third day, charring 20,516 acres—or about 32 square miles—as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire officials said.

Authorities have not reported any injuries, but they said containment of the so-called Apple Fire remains at 0%. “Several” evacuation orders and warnings are still in effect, according to Cal Fire Riverside‘s incident page.

Residents can type their address on the county website to see if they’re affected by any orders. They can also sign up for county alerts on rivcoready.org.

Officials have set up an evacuation center at Beaumont High School.

The blaze has rapidly grown after starting in three different spots along Oak Glen Road around 5 p.m. Friday, according to Cal Fire. The cause remains under investigation, but Capt. Rich Cordova said it could possibly be a trailer dragging a chain or even an arsonist.

The Apple Fire had burned 1,720 acres by late Friday before spreading to 12,000 acres by 8 p.m. Saturday, when officials said about 7,800 people had been ordered to flee.

On Sunday, the fire appeared to move toward the Morongo Basin.

Satellite image shows smoke from the blaze reaching Phoenix, the National Weather Service said.

Incredible GOES-West satellite imagery showing smoke from the #AppleFire making it all the way to #Phoenix this morning!😲#CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/lTAALjAXnL — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 2, 2020

Flames have destroyed at least one residence and two outbuildings near Avenida Miravilla, according to Cal Fire.

A longtime resident who identified himself as Bill said the area hasn’t seen a fire in a while, “so there’s a lot of heavy fuel out there.” Firefighters haven’t faced much wind but conditions have been hot and dry.

Another resident said some people tried to protect their homes from the flames.

“Stupid thing you always see people do is start, with a little hose, wetting your house down,” Frank Stewart said. “And I can tell you that that wouldn’t do a darn thing.”

Many in the community are retired and elderly, residents said.