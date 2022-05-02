The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of California, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 183 billionaires in California.

#20. John Collison

– Net worth: $9.5 billion (#209 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: payments software, Self Made

#19. Patrick Collison

– Net worth: $9.5 billion (#209 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: payment software, Self Made

#18. Andreas von Bechtolsheim & family

– Net worth: $9.6 billion (#208 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palo Alto, California

– Source of wealth: Google, Self Made

#17. Nathan Blecharczyk

– Net worth: $9.7 billion (#204 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: Airbnb, Self Made

#16. Jan Koum

– Net worth: $9.9 billion (#200 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Atherton, California

– Source of wealth: WhatsApp, Self Made

#15. David Geffen

– Net worth: $10.0 billion (#198 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Beverly Hills, California

– Source of wealth: movies, record labels, Self Made

#14. David Cheriton

– Net worth: $10.0 billion (#196 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palo Alto, California

– Source of wealth: Google, Self Made

#13. Joe Gebbia

– Net worth: $10.5 billion (#189 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: Airbnb, Self Made

#12. Charles Schwab

– Net worth: $10.7 billion (#185 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Woodside, California

– Source of wealth: discount brokerage, Self Made

#11. John Doerr

– Net worth: $11.2 billion (#175 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Woodside, California

– Source of wealth: venture capital, Self Made

#10. Dustin Moskovitz

– Net worth: $11.7 billion (#168 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: Facebook, Self Made

#9. Brian Chesky

– Net worth: $12.1 billion (#156 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: Airbnb, Self Made

#8. Laurene Powell Jobs & family

– Net worth: $16.1 billion (#111 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palo Alto, California

– Source of wealth: Apple, Disney

#7. Donald Bren

– Net worth: $16.2 billion (#107 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Newport Beach, California

– Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

#6. Robert Pera

– Net worth: $16.4 billion (#105 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Jose, California

– Source of wealth: wireless networking gear, Self Made

#5. Jensen Huang

– Net worth: $17.4 billion (#96 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Los Altos, California

– Source of wealth: semiconductors, Self Made

#4. Eric Schmidt

– Net worth: $20.0 billion (#80 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Atherton, California

– Source of wealth: Google, Self Made

#3. Mark Zuckerberg

– Net worth: $71.8 billion (#15 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palo Alto, California

– Source of wealth: Facebook, Self Made

#2. Sergey Brin

– Net worth: $94.7 billion (#10 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Los Altos, California

– Source of wealth: Google, Self Made

#1. Larry Page

– Net worth: $98.5 billion (#9 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palo Alto, California

– Source of wealth: Google, Self Made