Those hoping to camp in Yosemite National Park this summer will need to make a reservation, and park authorities on Wednesday made one of the campgrounds available for booking.

Reservations were released at 7 a.m. for the Wawona Campground for arrival dates from April 28 through September 14. Those hoping to snag a spot can click here.

The Wawona Campground is located along the South Fork Merced River in the southern end of the park, about 45 minutes from Yosemite Valley. The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and Pioneer History Center are a short drive away from the site.

This campground’s reservation fee is $36 for a non-group site and $75 for a group site.

“We’ll have updates about reservations for Tamarack Flat, White Wolf, and Yosemite Creek campgrounds soon,” Yosemite officials said.

Reservations can only be purchased if you are logged in to a Recreation.gov account. So if you’re waiting to snag a spot at a different campground, it’s best to get ready by setting up your account beforehand.

A reservation will also be required to drive into Yosemite National Park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. from May 20 through September 30, 2022, for those without a campground reservation.

Reservations are typically required all year for Yosemite Valley’s car campgrounds and summer through fall for Hodgdon Meadow, Crane Flat, Wawona and half of Tuolumne Meadows.

But for 2022, reservations will also be required for the other popular camping areas.

The reservation system was put in place to manage traffic congestion, which NPS says has been a major issue at the popular park for decades and has the source of frequent complaints.

NPS says reservations are essential since even the first-come, first-served campgrounds usually fill up by noon from April through September.

Same-day campground reservations are not available in the park, so don’t make the drive to Yosemite without the overnight reservation if you are intending to stay, park officials said.

For North Pines Campground reservations, NPS is piloting a lottery system for arrival dates from July 21 through Sept. 14. Lottery winners will be able to make a reservation for campsites in North Pines Campground during an early access period.