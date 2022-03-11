LOS ANGELES — A reporter was in the middle of his story about a deadly hit-and-run on a notorious road in Los Angeles when he was interrupted by yet another crash on the street.

Gene Kang, who reports for FOX 5 sister station KTLA, had just explained that the intersection was among “the most dangerous streets in all of Los Angeles” when two sedans slammed into each other right behind him. One of the cars quickly wheeled around and sped away. It’s unknown if the driver later stopped.

“Our security guard Walter Mann yelled ‘get back’ and we moved as the car came racing towards us. It veered away at the last second and T-boned the car,” Kang said.

The news crew then called 911 to report the crash. Officers at the scene told the reporter that they suspect the driver of the vehicle that drove off was involved in a previous crime and was getting away.

Officers took a license plate that fell off during the collision.

No one appeared injured from the vehicle that stopped. KTLA reached out to LAPD Friday for information on the collision.

Kang was at the scene reporting on a hit-and-run collision that killed a 42-year-old father in the same part of South L.A., near the intersection of 84th and Hoover streets. He had been crossing with his family around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 26 when he was hit.

Authorities said the family was guided to cross the street by a crossing guard who was in a bright yellow vest and carrying a stop sign. There were also bright yellow lights flashing.

An “impatient” driver then went onto opposing lanes to skip past cars that were stopped for them, police said. As the car came barreling towards the family, the father got his wife and 2-year-old son out of the way before he was struck by the vehicle. He later died at a hospital.

That driver still hasn’t been found. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.