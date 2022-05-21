SAN DIEGO – If you plan to vote by mail in the upcoming June 7 primary election, Monday is the last day to register to vote, according to election officials.

Those looking to cast their vote by mail in the primary will need to register by Monday, May 23, in order to receive their paper ballot. Registering can be done online HERE or in person at the San Diego County Registrar’s Office in Kearny Mesa. Those who can’t make it to the registrar’s office or those without access to a computer can call 800-696-0136 to request their mail-in ballot.

Those who may need to register include anyone who is not registered in San Diego County, those who recently moved, and anyone who has changed their name.

If you are hoping to vote in person, polls are currently open at the registrar’s office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting Saturday, May 28, many voting centers in the area will open for voters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with over 200 options opening a week later on Saturday, June 4.

On June 7, all voting centers in San Diego County will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For a list of ballot drop boxes and voting locations, click HERE.

