For the second time in two days, a student reportedly brought a gun onto the campus of Redondo Union High School.

The school went on lockdown Tuesday morning when authorities received a report of a weapon on campus sometime before 9:30 a.m., based on a message apparently sent to parents by school officials.

At about 10:45 a.m., the Redondo Beach Police Department announced on social media that a lockdown at the school had been lifted and the campus was “secured.”

“A person has been detained and no other people are outstanding,” police said.

That person was later identified by the RBPD as a 15-year-old 10th-grader.

The gun was never fired, and no injuries were reported.

The Tuesday incident comes just one day after a student, a different 15-year-old 10th-grader, was arrested for allegedly possessing a gun with a high-capacity magazine on campus.

As with Monday’s arrest, “no evidence of a specific threat or plan for violence has been discovered from the incident and arrest [Tuesday],” police said.

“The investigation concerning any indication that this incident may be related to the arrest the previous day, the source of the firearm, and other matters related to this incident are part of an ongoing investigation by the Redondo Beach Police Department,” officials said.

Both students face charges of being a minor in possession of a gun, possession of a gun on school grounds, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of an unregistered loaded gun.

The Redondo Beach Unified School District declined to comment when reached by KTLA, but in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the district announced the school would be closed on Wednesday to review and adjust safety precautions on campus.

Instead of holding classes, school officials are hosting an online meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“The two back-to-back incidents are something we would never have imagined,” school officials said in the release. “We are going to need to work together to solve the issue of access to guns. Understandably, our school community will demand and expect RBUSD to ensure student safety each and every day. Pointing fingers and placing blame is not the solution…The reality is, it can happen again, so we must work together.”