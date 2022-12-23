Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in California using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

Albacore Tuna

– Weight: 90 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Santa Cruz

– Record set by Don Giberson in 1997

American Shad

– Weight: 7 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Feather River

– Record set by Craig Stillwell in 1985

Arctic Grayling

– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Lobdell Lake

– Record set by Don Acton Jr. in 1974

Bigeye Tuna

– Weight: 240 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Butterfly Bank

– Record set by Steve Hutchinson in 1997

Black Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 1 oz

– Location: New Hogan Lake

– Record set by Wilma L. Honey in 1975

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 113 lbs 5 oz

– Length: 57″

– Location: San Vicente Reservoir

– Record set by Steve Oudomsouk in 2008

Blue Marlin

– Weight: 692 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Balboa

– Record set by A. Hamann in 1931

Bluefin Tuna

– Weight: 243 lbs 11 oz

– Location: 277 Spot

– Record set by Karl E. Schmidbauer in 1990

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz

– Length: 14.3″

– Location: Rancho Murieta Reservoir

– Record set by Michael Holoubek in 2008

Brook Trout

– Weight: 9 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Silver Lake

– Record set by Texas Haynes in 1932

Brown Trout

– Weight: 26 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Upper Twin Lake

– Record set by Danny Stearman in 1987

Bull Trout

– Weight: 9 lbs 11 oz

– Location: McCloud Lake

– Record set by James S. McCloud in 1968

Bullhead

– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Trinity Lakes

– Record set by Gary Dittenbir in 1993

Carp

– Weight: 52 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Nacimiento Lake

– Record set by Lee Bryant in 1968

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 53 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 46.5″

– Location: San Joaquin River

– Record set by Randall Gilgert Jr. in 2008

Chinook (King) Salmon

– Weight: 88 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Sacramento River

– Record set by O.H. Lindberg in 1979

Coho Salmon

– Weight: 22 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Paper Mill Creek

– Record set by Milton T. Hain in 1959

Cutthroat Trout

– Weight: 31 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake Tahoe

– Record set by William Pomin in 1911

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 72 lbs 14 oz

– Length: 53.5″

– Location: Colorado River

– Record set by Billy Potter in 2003

Golden Trout

– Weight: 9 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Virginia Lake

– Record set by O.A. Benefield in 1952

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz

– Location: private pond near Bella Vista

– Record set by unknown in 1978

Kokanee Salmon

– Weight: 4 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Lake Tahoe

– Record set by Dick Bournique in 1973

Lake Trout

– Weight: 37 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Lake Tahoe

– Record set by Robert G. Aronsen in 1974

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 21 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Lake Castaic

– Record set by Michael Arujo in 1991

Ling Cod

– Weight: 56 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Crescent City

– Record set by Carey Mitchell in 1992

Mountain Whitefish

– Weight: 3 lbs 1 oz

– Length: 20″

– Location: Lake Tahoe

– Record set by Gregg Harris in 2004

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Mt. Meadows Reservoir

– Record set by Dave Smith in 1996

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 27 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 37.5″

– Location: Lake Natoma

– Record set by Frank Palmer in 2005

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 23 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake Natoma

– Record set by Jeremy Brucklacher in 2000

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 5 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Folsom So. Canal

– Record set by Anthony White in 1994

Sacramento Perch

– Weight: 3 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Crowley Lake

– Record set by Jack Johnson in 1979

Skipjack Tuna

– Weight: 26 lbs 0 oz

– Location: San Diego

– Record set by William Hall in 1970

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 9 lbs 13 oz

– Length: 24.75″

– Location: Pardee Reservoir

– Record set by Harold Hardin in 2007

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 10 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Pine Flat Reservoir

– Record set by Brian Shishido in 2001

Striped Bass

– Weight: 67 lbs 8 oz

– Location: ONeill Forebay

– Record set by Hank Ferguson in 1992

Sturgeon

– Weight: 468 lbs 0 oz

– Location: San Pablo Bay

– Record set by Joey Pallotta in 1983

Tilapia

– Weight: 6 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 20″

– Location: Palo Verde Lagoon

– Record set by Gary Horton in 2007

Warmouth

– Weight: 0 lbs 15 oz

– Length: 9″

– Location: Hensley Lake

– Record set by Russell Jacobs in 2004

White Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Ferguson Lake

– Record set by Milton Mize in 1972

White Catfish

– Weight: 22 lbs 0 oz

– Location: William Land Park Pond

– Record set by James Robinson in 1994

White Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Clear Lake

– Record set by Carol Carlton in 1971

Yellowfin Tuna

– Weight: 239 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Catalina Island

– Record set by Ronald B. Howarth in 1984