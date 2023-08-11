TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups because of potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

All flavors of the “Soft Serve On The Go” are recalled, which include vanilla chocolate, razzle, caramel, parve vanilla chocolate, sorbet strawberry mango, and lite peanut butter.

The product is packaged in 8 fluid-ounce, clear plastic cups with a spoon attached.

The FDA said all products produced up to Aug. 4 are recalled.

The products were distributed in California and 20 other states.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in children, older people, or those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of Listeria include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

As of this report, two cases of illness have been reported in New York and Pennsylvania. The two are both hospitalized but no deaths have been reported, according to the FDA.

Consumers with questions can reach the Soft Serve on the Go team at 845-668-4346 or info@softserveonthego.com.