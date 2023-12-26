(FOX40.COM) — A pair of rare twins celebrated Christmas for the first time at home in Natomas with their family.

“There were many times during pregnancy where they almost did not make it,” said the children’s mother, Javana Abrussezze.

Abrussezze gave birth to Monoamniotic (MoMo) twins- the rarest type of twins. Only one in 10,000 pregnancies are MoMo, according to medical professionals. MoMo twins share a placenta and two umbilical cords. When two umbilical cords are involved in a pregnancy they have the tendency to tangle and cause fatalities which which leads to a lower survival rate.

“Those type of twins have to be monitored very closely because they don’t have a sack that separates them,” Abrussezze said.

Although Abrussezze has eight other children and isn’t a new mom, the MoMo pregnancy was a first for her. MoMo said that soon after learning about the risks of her babies she began to bleed, suffer from blood clots, and was told she may have a miscarriage.

“I just had to take it one day at a time one moment at a time, and pray and ask god to cover me and my kids…to help me get through it and we got through it,”

During the delivery, Abrussezze said she had trouble breathing because of an allergic reaction to the fentanyl in the epidural she was given — and the twins were born not breathing at all.

“I’m already having trouble breathing and I’m trying to keep myself calm – and to know that your babies are coming out and they’re not breathing, it’s just like oh my gosh,” Abrussezze said.

The twins spent 104 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“The NICU life is a rollercoaster. One day they’re doing so good and the next day they’re doing so bad,” Abrussezze said.

10 days after they were born, Abrussezze was finally able to hold the twins who she named Yahnicio and Benicioto. The twins were released from hospital care on Nov. 24.

“I’m grateful and thankful that they’re here and that they survived,” Abrussezze said.

She said she’s also grateful for the baby’s father, her mother that stepped in and helped take care of her other kids when she was hospitalized, her primaries, and a community of people who prayed for them all. Some of them created a GoFundme to help support her.

Abrussezze holds Yahnicio and Benicio close to her heart along with the rest of her children.