Rapper PnB Rock was shot and wounded in a South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles Monday afternoon, according to TMZ.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot while dining at 1:23 p.m., TMZ said, and video shared by the outlet showed a person receiving treatment while lying in a pool of blood.

While TMZ initially identified the Inglewood Roscoe’s as the site of the shooting, most reports say the attack was at the Broadway-Manchester location in South Los Angeles, located at 106 W. Manchester Ave.

The Los Angeles Police Department also identified the location as the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue, according to Officer Cervantes.

Video shared to social media of a suspected witness to the shooting identified the attack as a robbery related to the rapper’s jewelry.

TMZ seemed to confirm that theory, as no one else in the restaurant was targeted.

Social media footage also showed a large police presence at the scene, though law enforcement has yet to release any information about the attack other than to confirm that there was a shooting and that the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown, though police said there were no others wounded.

Rock, who was named to the XXL Freshman Class of 2017, is known for hits like “Selfish,” “Gang Up” with Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa, and “Horses” with Kodak Black and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Check back for updates to this developing story.