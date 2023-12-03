SAN DIEGO — The Los Angeles Rams defense stopped the opposing team on the 4th down, so Southern California fans win free nachos at El Torito.

The deal is redeemable at all Southern California El Torito locations, including the one on Baltimore Drive in La Mesa. You can get your free nachos after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and for two days following game day.

Just tell your server “free nachos” to get one free order of Rampage Nachos per table, per visit.

The LA Rams won against the Cleveland Browns 19-36 Sunday afternoon.