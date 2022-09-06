Evacuations remained in place Tuesday as the Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino mountains continued to grow overnight.

The fire erupted a short distance from Big Bear Lake Monday afternoon and quickly spread to 300 acres.

Officials updated the burn area to 450 acres with no containment as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted.

An evacuation order for areas from Glass Road to South Fork River Road remained in place Tuesday, according to the tweet.

Firefighters attacked the fire from air and ground Monday, and then continued the fight overnight.

“With nightfall upon us, flames from the fire are visible throughout the SanBernardino Valley. Firefighters will remained engaged throughout the night while deputies patrol evacuated areas,” San Bernardino County Fire tweeted.

State Route 38 had to be closed in both directions from Mill Creek to Lakewood as a result of the fire.