At least 14 people were injured when a public transit bus slammed into a building in Long Beach Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department responded to the collision at around 3:17 p.m. at South Street and California Avenue where the bus went through the front of a seafood restaurant.

Aerial footage of the scene captured by Sky5 showed a car that appeared to be completely destroyed at the front end of the bus, although it was unclear if that vehicle had been parked or was moving at the time of the collision.

At least 14 people injured in crash involving a bus that crashed into a building in Long Beach on Nov. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Fire officials say five people were hospitalized and nine people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

South Street was expected to remain closed for several hours.

