Protesters chain themselves to gate outside Newsom’s home

The Latest: Monday (July 27)

9 a.m.

CHP officers have begun cutting through the chains of protesters at the gate.

8:30 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers have approached the protesters, warning them of the possibility of arrest.

Most protesters have dispersed, aside from those chained to the home’s fence.

This is a developing story — original post below:

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) – Dozens of protesters gathered outside Governor Gavin Newsom’s home in the Sacramento suburb of Fair Oaks Monday morning, some chaining themselves to the front gate as they called for immigration reform.

The protesters say the governor is mishandling COVID-19 outbreaks in the state’s prison and immigration detention systems. The group says keeping convicted people and detainees locked up is inhumane.

There are at least 545 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 47 inmates have died of coronavirus across California prisons.

Law enforcement is present at the scene but there have been no attempts to disperse the crowd.

Dozens of protestors gather outside of @GavinNewsom 's home criticizing @CAgovernor for what they believe is a mishandling of COVID-19 in the prison and immigration detention systems @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/cbLBVN3Vj9 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) July 27, 2020

CHP had been giving the protestors wide berth for about two hours. No longer. They are moving in @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/1tqFxnsS4v — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) July 27, 2020

CHP have cleared all protestors from the scene under threat of arrest. However both sides have stayed respectful. Four protestors chained to the governors gate and 10 chained to each other remain @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/em1NWv7fhu — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) July 27, 2020