Proposed bills would take badges from misbehaving California officers

FILE – In this June 1, 2020, file photo, a protester raises his arm shortly before being arrested for violating a curfew in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. California would start licensing law enforcement officers, create a way to end their careers for misbehavior including racial bias, and make it easier to sue them for monetary damages under an expanded version of legislation that died at the end of last year’s legislative session, supporters said Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would start licensing law enforcement officers, create a way to end their careers for misbehavior including racial bias, and make it easier to sue under an expanded version of state Senate legislation that died at the end of last year’s legislative session.

Law enforcement groups say the proposal lacks due process.

California is one of just four states without a way to decertify police officers, alongside Hawaii, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Two competing Assembly bills both would have a much stronger law enforcement representation on the statewide panel considering decertification. Neither includes the licensing or lawsuit provisions in the Senate version.