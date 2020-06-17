Proposal would use social workers in place of LAPD for some 911 calls

LOS ANGELES — Unarmed social workers instead of Los Angeles police would respond to nonviolent calls for service under a new proposal by City Council members.

The motion introduced Tuesday calls for development of a crisis response model that would use teams of trained professionals such as homeless outreach workers in some situations, such as mental health crises.

It follows nationwide calls for law enforcement reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, including intense protesting in L.A. Some activists advocate “defunding the police,” which refers to a variety of strategies generally aimed at spending less on law enforcement and investing in community resources instead, which then replace the need to call officers in some situations.

Supporters of the plan in L.A. say having armed police can make some crises worse. Critics have raised concerns about the social workers’ safety.