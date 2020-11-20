Proposal would restrict Gov. Newsom’s virus powers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man is pushing a ballot proposal that would restrict Gov. Gavin Newsom’s powers to act in a health emergency caused by epidemics or a disease outbreak.

The Secretary of State’s office announced the proposal was cleared to begin collecting over 620,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. There is widespread public unrest over virus orders, but for now it appears a longshot to qualify.

Software engineer and alimony reform advocate Steve Clark estimated he needs $2.5 million to fund a signature-collection drive and hopes businesses will contribute. But for now, the committee behind it doesn’t have any funds.