(KTXL) — Federal funding is available for residents in three California counties following a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden, according to a statement from the White House.

The funding is available to affected individuals in Sacramento, Merced, and Santa Cruz counties. The federal aid is to be used to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides since Dec. 27, 2022.

According to the White House, federal assistance includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.

In the eligible counties, federal funding is also available to state, tribal and local governments, and private non-profit organizations on a “cost-sharing basis” for emergency work.

According to the White House, funding is available for hazard mitigation measures statewide on a cost-sharing basis.

Residents and businesses who sustained losses in Sacramento, Merced, and Santa Cruz counties can begin applying for assistance online or by calling 800-621-3362 or on the FEMA App.

Previously, Biden declared an emergency in California due to the winter storm conditions. Biden authorized the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to authorize equipment and resources to mitigate the impacts of the storms.

The emergency declaration was announced after California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials requested the declaration in order to deal with upcoming storms. The storms have caused damage throughout the state and have contributed to at least 19 deaths.