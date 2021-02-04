Powerful storm eased drought in parts of California

Assisted by Ramesh Gautam, left, Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, measure the depth of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 63 inches deep with a water content of 17 inches. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Drought Monitor says the powerful storm that drenched much of California last week eased drought conditions in some parts of the state.

Monitor data published Thursday shows the central coast from Monterey Bay south to Ventura was reduced from moderate drought to the lesser condition of abnormally dry.

A swath northeastward across the Central Valley and into the Sierra Nevada was reduced from severe to moderate drought. A strip of the far north coast also dropped out of moderate drought into abnormal dryness. Overall, 85.9% of the state remains in some level of drought, down from more than 95% in the previous week’s report.