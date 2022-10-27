SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Powerball jackpot has increased to $800 million for Saturday’s drawing.

According to a news release from the California State Lottery, the $800 million prize is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The all-time highest Powerball prize was $1.5 billion in 2016.

The 2016 prize had three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The cash lump sum for Saturday’s drawing is an estimated $383.7 million. The jackpot will be split if more than one ticket matches all six numbers.

The increase in the jackpot’s prize is due to no one hitting all six numbers. However, two people in California were winners after matching five numbers at Wednesday’s drawing, winning over $1.5 million each.

The winning tickets were sold at a gas station in Los Gatos in Santa Clara County and at a CVS Pharmacy in Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County.

Those winning tickets matched the following numbers: 19-36-37-46-56. They didn’t win the Jackpot due to missing the Powerball number 24.

The current Powerball sequence began with a jackpot of $20 million on Aug. 6 after someone in Pennsylvania won the $206.9 million three days prior. From Aug. 6 to Monday, Oct. 24, the prize increased 35 times, according to the lottery.

The lottery said sales for the latest Powerball sequence have been approximately $120.2 million.

During the current Powerball sequence, approximately $48.1 million in 82 days has been raised for public schools in California.

The last time California had a Powerball winner was on Jan. 5, 2022. The winner was from Sacramento, but that person split the $699.8 million prize with another winner in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

California is one 45 states were Powerball tickets are sold. Tickets can also be purchased in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the California lottery.

The deadline to buy Powerball tickets is the night of the drawing at 7 p.m. Saturday night’s drawing is at 7:59 p.m. PST.