Powerball fever is gripping California once again as a winner on Saturday could claim a prize of nearly $1 billion dollars.

$960 million is the second-highest Powerball jackpot of the year and the game’s fourth-highest prize overall.

While no one was able to claim the grand prize in Wednesday night’s drawing, over a million people got cash, including four who matched all five white balls to win nearly $1 million – one of whom was a Golden State resident.

Since the billion-dollar ticket was sold in Los Angeles in July, there have been 30 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

A winner on Saturday night could take home an estimated lump sum of over $441 million.

The odds are stacked against you though; the odds of winning the lottery are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing takes place at 7:59 p.m. Saturday evening.