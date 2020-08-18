Power operators eye thermostat, Newsom declares emergency

The Hennessey fire burns in to the night, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Napa County, California. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

An air tanker makes a drop on a spot fire from the Hennessey fire over lower Chiles Valley Road, Monday, Aug. 17, 2018 in Napa County, California. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Cal Fire personnel set a backfire during the Hennessey fire in Napa County, Monday, August 17, 2020. (Kent Porter//The Press Democrat via AP)

Early beachgoers secure spots on the shore at Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, as the superyacht Bravo Eugenia lies offshore. Californians packed beaches, lakes and recreation areas Sunday to seek relief from a record heat wave that strained the electricity grid and threatened to trigger a third round of rolling power outages. The heat wave brought triple-digit temperatures and raised wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread — a major concern in a state that has seen more than 621,000 confirmed cases. Public health officers urged people to follow mask and social distancing orders if they head outdoors. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

Chase Taber of the Cal Fire monitors a firing operation during the Hennessey fire on Ridge Ranch Road in Napa County, California, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Tony Leonardini, a resident of Chiles Valley, works on a spot fire during the Hennessy fire as thunderstorm winds fan the fire, Monday, August 17, 2020 in Napa County, California. California firefighters are battling destructive wildfires as a lengthening heat wave roasts the state. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Samantha Garvin, a personal trainer, gives her 11th “Make a difference Monday,” by delivering delivers bagged lunches and cold bottled water to the homeless camping at Echo Park in Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A heat wave brought triple-digit temperatures and raised wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread, a significant concern in a state with more than 621,000 confirmed cases. Public health officers urged people to follow masks and social distancing orders if they head outdoors. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Zoe Olea, 2, plays with bubbles at Echo Park in Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A heat wave brought triple-digit temperatures and raised wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread, a significant concern in a state with more than 621,000 confirmed cases. Public health officers urged people to follow masks and social distancing orders if they head outdoors. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Samantha Garvin, a personal trainer, right, makes her “Make a difference Monday,” a personal project delivering bagged lunches and cold bottled water to homeless people camping at Echo Park in Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A heatwave brought triple-digit temperatures and raised wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread, a significant concern in a state with more than 621,000 confirmed cases. Public health officers urged people to follow masks and social distancing orders if they head outdoors. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A student works on her skills during an acrobatics class near the pier in Huntington Beach, CA on Monday, August 17, 2020. Instructors at the Orange County Performing Arts Academy decided to bring the class to the beach from Anaheim Hills to beat the heat and give the students an end of the summer treat. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

A cyclist rides through the pier plaza in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, August 17, 2020. With much of the region in a heat wave, temperatures at the beach were in the low 80’s. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency Tuesday over wildfires burning throughout California as the state’s power grid operator pleaded for continued conservation to avoid rolling blackouts.

The grid operator praised residents and businesses for astonishing conservation efforts that kept the power on Monday night. The state is in a days-long heatwave that has stressed the electrical system and resulted in rolling blackouts over two nights last weekend.

Outages, excessive heat, wildfire and the pandemic have people on edge. Evacuations were in effect or growing in several Northern California communities because of growing fires.

Newsom demanded an investigation into two smaller weekend blackouts.