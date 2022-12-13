FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed and set on fire in Fresno on Tuesday afternoon according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to police at about 12:20 p.m. the Fresno Police Department received several 911 calls about a person that was set ablaze in an alley in the 4400 block of North Cornelia.

Police say that maintenance workers associated with an apartment complex just north of the alley attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. Within minutes, fire crews arrived at 12:26 p.m. and pronounced the woman deceased.

While they do not have the identification of the woman, police say they believe that she is a black female in her early 20s who they suspect to be pregnant. At the moment do not know if she was set on fire before or after she was killed, but there is evidence of damage to her person, but are unable to reveal that information at this time.

The Fresno Fire Department is running a parallel investigation and police say that there is clear evidence that an accelerant was used to set the woman on fire.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Fresno Police Department will be requesting assistance from the public to gather more information about this case. If you have any information you can contact Fresno PD at (559) 621-7000