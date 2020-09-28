Police: Vegas Strip shooting leads to arrest in California

An exterior view shows a nearly empty Las Vegas Strip below guest rooms at the shuttered Flamingo Las Vegas illuminated to spell out a “We love Vegas” message as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on April 3, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in California following a shooting that critically injured one person and led to a lockdown of a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel for several hours.

Las Vegas police said one person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after the shooting about 11 p.m. Sunday on a Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Flamingo was locked down and people were prevented from using elevators and stairs while police investigated whether a suspect fled into the hotel.

Police say the California Highway Patrol arrested a suspect, but details weren’t immediately made public.