Police: SoCal house party ends when man shoots himself in groin

LOS ANGELES (Los Angeles Times) — A large house party in the Hollywood Hills ended when a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.

Los Angeles police officers responding to noise complaints found more than 100 people gathered at a short-term-rental property. The officers heard a single gunshot and called for backup. An investigation revealed that a man had been shot in his groin area.

The wound is believed to have been accidentally self-inflicted and not life-threatening.

Large gatherings are prohibited during the coronavirus pandemic under widespread stay-at-home orders. But despite those rules, LA police have been receiving complaints about parties that appear to violate the orders.