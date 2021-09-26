Police: Officers kill armed man near site of US Open in Huntington Beach

An investigative unit parked near the beach after a person was shot by police near the site of the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach on Sept. 25, 2021. (KTLA)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — An armed man was shot and killed by the Huntington Beach Police Department on the beach near the site of the U.S. Open Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place at about 3:15 p.m. after officers received reports about a man with a gun at Huntington City Beach, police said in a press release.

Video of the incident shows a man holding what appears to be a weapon under a piece of clothing while officers demand he drop it.

When the man does not comply, officers fired a few shots, at least one of which struck the man in his abdomen, knocking him to the ground, the video shows.

While he was on the ground, the man frantically reaches for the piece of clothing that appears to be hiding a weapon, and officers fired multiple additional rounds, appearing to hit the man several times, the video shows.

First aid was administered at the beach and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A gun was found at the scene, added Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey.

Carey also expressed gratefulness that the U.S. Open of Surfing, which is being held on the beach, had concluded for the day.

“The crowds, the athletes had kind of dispersed,” Carey said. “That was one great thing about the timing of it. Additionally, because of the U.S. Open, we had a lot of extra officers on hand. Due to that, our officers were able to get to the call much more quickly and much more effectively.”

The U.S. Open is expected to resume its normal schedule of events on Sunday, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

We can confirm an officer involved shooting did occur at Huntington City Beach at approximately 3:15pm. There is no current public safety threat. More details will be released as they become available. — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) September 25, 2021

