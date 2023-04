Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are in pursuit of a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle, who may be armed and dangerous.

Sky 5 picked up the chase as it was in the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, passing Arlington. The pursuit suspect has since exited the freeway and is driving on surface streets.

It is unclear if there are any passengers in the vehicle. The driver has been clocked at speeds as high as 60 miles per hour on surface streets.