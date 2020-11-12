Driver arrested after chase near LAX

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Police chased a car through side streets in the Los Angeles County city of Inglewood Thursday.

At least five police vehicles were behind the driver as he drove erratically on surface streets, aerial video from KTLA’s Sky5 showed. The chase was winding through a neighborhood near Los Angeles International Airport as of 2 p.m.

About 2:20 p.m., the driver slowed down and stopped on West 99th Street and South Inglewood Avenue, but did not get out of the car. Officers got out of their vehicles and stood behind the driver, shouting out orders and waiting for the driver to get out.

Finally, around 2:40 p.m., the driver got out with his hands up, faced away from police and laid down on the ground. Officers approached and put the man in handcuffs.

It was not immediately clear what started the chase.