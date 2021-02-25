Driver arrested after speeding through LA area with bumper hanging off

WHITTIER, Calif. — Police arrested a reckless driver who sped through streets of southeast Los Angeles County Thursday afternoon with his bumper hanging off.

The driver was in a damaged white sedan, fleeing officers on side streets and freeways in communities including Whittier, Norwalk, Downey and Pico Rivera until shortly before 1 p.m.

Police backed off at times during the chase as the driver reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, sometimes driving on the freeway shoulder or in the wrong lane of side streets, running lights and stop signs.

At one point he rounded a corner and nearly crashed head-on into a police SUV. The officer got out, shouting commands and appearing to point his weapon at the driver. After briefly stopping, however, the driver sped on past him.

As damage to the rear bumper and one of the sedan’s axles got worse, the driver slowed down at times, seeming to look for a place to stop. The man finally got out in Whittier and ran away along the sidewalk. He eventually appeared to tire, putting his hands on his knees and then collapsing to the floor with his hands behind his head. He was arrested.

Officers believe the vehicle may have been stolen, KTLA reports.