(FOX40.COM) — Seven people have been arrested for their roles in the operation of an “illegal gambling establishment” that was being run out of a garage in Northern California.

According to Stockton Police, charges for operating an illegal gambling establishment, animal cruelty, and weapons-related charges were levied upon seven individuals ranging from the ages of 16 to 41 on Friday.

Images of an illegal gaming establishment that was being run out of a garage in Stockton. (Image Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Upon executing a search warrant near the 2300 block of Hydrangea Drive, police located four guns and various casino-like games in the garage of a Stockton residence, which belonged to a 36-year-old woman who owned the home, police added.

Among the seven people arrested, only three of them were over the age of 21.