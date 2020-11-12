Plane crashes, bursts into flames near SoCal airport

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters battled flames from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed on a residential street north of Los Angeles Thursday, hitting several parked cars.

The plane went down just short of Whiteman Airport, in the Pacoima neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, late Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Preliminary information indicates the small aircraft was approaching the runway when it crashed, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

The plane appeared to have hit multiple parked vehicles, which caught fire, Sky5 aerial video showed. The flames spread to at least one structure, according to LAFD.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by noon, the footage showed.

There was no immediate word on casualties. The cause of the crash is under investigation.