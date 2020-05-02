Pilot survives small plane crash on busy Calif. street

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed and landed on its roof in the middle of a busy street in Central California, but no one on the ground was injured and the pilot walked away with bumps and scratches.

The pilot told the Fresno Bee the engine of his Cessna 172 Skyhawk failed after he took off from the Sierra Sky Park Airport Saturday morning.

He said he turned around and landed near the end of the runway, but the plane had so much momentum it went through a metal fence and pedestrian walkway before ending in the median of the street.