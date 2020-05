HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a twin-engine airplane has crashed in a rugged mountain area of Southern California, killing the pilot.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper A23 went down southeast of Hemet Thursday afternoon.

The crash sparked a brush fire that was quickly doused.

There was no immediate word on where the plane took off or where it was heading, although the Hemet-Ryan Airport is a few miles from the crash site. The cause of the crash is under investigation.