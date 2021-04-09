One lane reopens as crews work to clear rockslide from Highway 50 near Echo Summit

The Latest (Friday, April 9):

2:30 p.m.

Caltrans says they have been able to reopen one lane of Highway 50.

Crews will continue rock scaling work and will have to monitor the area through the weekend.

Original story below:

EL DORADO, Calif. (KTXL) — A rockslide has closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 50.

The South Lake Tahoe California Highway Patrol reported the rockslide happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday just east of Echo Summit.

A CHP lieutenant was heading to work on eastbound Highway 50 when he came across the rockslide and called it in.

Caltrans crews still working to clear HWY50. If you look closely, you can see some of them on the mountain pushing down loose rocks. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/1Lj8ukAZCJ — Jeannie Nguyen FOX40 (@JeannieNguyenTV) April 9, 2021

The CHP reports after the slide occurred, a Toyota 4Runner heading westbound crashed into the boulders. No injuries were reported.

Caltrans has closed traffic at Sly Park. CHP expects the roadway to be closed for up to six hours.

A Caltrans public information officer tells FOX40 crews will be doing some rock blasting in the area in hopes of opening at least one lane in the afternoon.

Boulder blasting to clear the rock slide on Highway 50 just east of Echo Summit. The highway remains closed. We hope to open up one lane to traffic this afternoon when it’s safe to do so. ⁦@CHPSouthLake⁩ ⁦@CHPPlacerville⁩ pic.twitter.com/bIhOun1225 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021

(Photo Courtesy: CHP South Lake Tahoe)

(Photo Courtesy: CHP South Lake Tahoe)

(Photo Courtesy: Caltrans)

(Photo Courtesy: Caltrans)

(Photo Courtesy: CHP South Lake Tahoe)

This is a developing story.