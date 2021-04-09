One lane reopens as crews work to clear rockslide from Highway 50 near Echo Summit

The Latest (Friday, April 9):
2:30 p.m.
Caltrans says they have been able to reopen one lane of Highway 50.
Crews will continue rock scaling work and will have to monitor the area through the weekend.
Original story below:
EL DORADO, Calif. (KTXL) — A rockslide has closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 50.
The South Lake Tahoe California Highway Patrol reported the rockslide happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday just east of Echo Summit.
A CHP lieutenant was heading to work on eastbound Highway 50 when he came across the rockslide and called it in.
The CHP reports after the slide occurred, a Toyota 4Runner heading westbound crashed into the boulders. No injuries were reported.
Caltrans has closed traffic at Sly Park. CHP expects the roadway to be closed for up to six hours.
A Caltrans public information officer tells FOX40 crews will be doing some rock blasting in the area in hopes of opening at least one lane in the afternoon.
This is a developing story.