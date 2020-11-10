Photos: Mammoth Mountain opens Friday

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — Mammoth Mountain is gearing up for its winter opening on Friday.

Management said it’s happening a day earlier thanks to early season snowfall. Mammoth is currently sitting on 12 inches of fresh snow with more in the forecast this week.

The mountain will open with chairs 1, 2, 3, 6 and 11. Individual lift tickets for this weekend are sold out but Ikon passes are still on sale.

Mammoth has new protocols in place because of COVID-19.

This winter guests will be required to:

– Purchase all lift tickets and passes in advance

– Wear face coverings in all public spaces

– Maintain social distance

Photo credit: Mammoth Mountain

