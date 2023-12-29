HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Professional big wave surfers are having a wild week at Mavericks as winter storms continue blowing XXL swells to Northern California’s coast. When ocean conditions align perfectly during a west swell — like they did this week — the surf spot near Half Moon Bay generates monster-sized waves.
Mavericks was pumping with waves up to 60-feet-high on Thursday when several surfers paddled out.
Photographer Frank Quirarte, a member of the Mavericks Rescue team, captured high adrenaline moments on the water. Check out jaw-dropping photographs shot by Quirarte this week below:
While some surfers scored thrilling rides, others lost their balance and suffered epic wipeouts.
Another round of XXL swell is forecast to pound northern and central California beaches on Saturday. The National Weather Service Bay Area said the public should maintain distance from the water, and waves could be potentially “deadly.” Waves are forecast to break between 30-40 feet. Coastal Flood and High Surf Warning will remain in effect through 2 p.m. Saturday, the NWS said.