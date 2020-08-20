PG&E worker dies while helping first responders in Bay Area fires

by: Paul Schlesinger

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2019, file photo shows Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas & Electric confirmed Thursday that one of its workers was killed while assisting first responders during the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning in the Bay Area.

The worker that died was identified as a Vacaville-based troubleman, said spokesman JD Guidi. No other information was released at the time out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Firefighters on Wednesday found the troubleman unresponsive in his vehicle in the Gates Canyon area, according to Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit. CPR was performed and the worker was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The PG&E troubleman was in the area clearing infrastructure, like poles and lines, to make the area safe for emergency crews.

