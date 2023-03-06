Comedian Pete Davidson and actress Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a crash Saturday night in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills, TMZ reported.

The incident happened around 11 p.m., with Davidson allegedly driving a Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed and losing control of the vehicle before jumping a curb, taking out a fire hydrant and crashing into the side of a house.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injury, though TMZ reported that the police were called.

“We’re told the preliminary view is that drugs and alcohol were not involved here, but an investigation is currently underway,” TMZ reports.

The tabloid outlet also said that neither Davidson or Sui Wonders were arrested or cited.

Davidson, 29, is best known for his eight-season stretch on “Saturday Night Live.” Sui Wonders, 26, is best known for her role in the HBO Max series “Generation,” as well as her role as Emma in the 2022 comedy-horror feature film “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”