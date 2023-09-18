A person of interest has been detained in the shooting death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, officials announced Monday.

No information about the person of interest or how they were detained was immediately released.

Clinkunbroomer was found unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds in his squad car near the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q around 6 p.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to the Antelope Valley Medical Center.

“He embodied the values of bravery, selflessness and an absolute commitment to justice,” Luna said during a Saturday night press conference. “Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished member of our community who was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community. Our hearts absolutely go out to his family.”

Clinkunbroomer had been engaged to his fiancée for just four days before his death.

The sheriff’s department will hold a 10:30 a.m. news conference to provide more details on the development.