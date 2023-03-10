(KRON) — Paul Flores was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in state prison for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart. Flores, 46, was convicted by a jury last October for murdering Smart in 1996.

Smart was a freshman at Cal Poly when she was reported missing in May 1996. Flores was arrested in 2021 following a 25-year investigation into the case. He was convicted the following year.

“Today, our criminal and victim justice system has finally delivered justice for Kristin Smart, for the Smart family, and for our San Luis Obispo County community,” said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. “We thank the Smart family and our community for the tremendous trust and patience they placed in the investigation and prosecution of this terrible crime. We recognize the jury for their focused attention to the evidence and the Sheriff’s Office for their tireless effort in building this case. Today, justice delayed is not justice denied.”

