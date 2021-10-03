Pacific Airshow canceled due to major oil spill off SoCal coast

A still image pulled from cell phone video of oil floating in the water off the Orange County coast Saturday, Oct. 2. (Photo: Nina Glover/KTLA)

Check back on this story at 10 a.m. Sunday to watch a livestream update on the spill.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Huntington Beach city officials announced early Sunday morning that the final day of the Great Pacific Airshow has been canceled due to a major oil spill off the Orange County coast.

The decision to call off the popular air show was made so they could focus on the cleanup and investigation of the 126,000-gallon oil spill, officials said in a news release.

“In order to facilitate clean-up efforts, and given the potential health impacts, the decision has been made to cancel the final day of the show due to yesterday’s spill,” officials said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you in advance for your understanding.”

The slick, which was first reported on Saturday afternoon, is thought to come from a pipeline leak and has seeped into nearby Huntington Beach, including in Talbert Marsh, which is home to about 90 species of birds, according to the Huntington Beach Wetlands Conservancy.

Officials on Sunday said they’ve measured a 5.8-mile oil plume running from the Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach.

“Given the oil spill impacts, the decision was made by both the City and the State to close the ocean from the Pier all the way down to the Santa Ana River jetty,” officials stated.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the beach areas around Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

“The spill has significantly affected Huntington Beach, with substantial ecological impacts occurring at the beach and at the Huntington Beach Wetlands,” officials said in a statement.

The annual Great Pacific Airshow began on Friday morning at the Huntington Beach pier area, and was scheduled to run through Sunday.

“The City acknowledges the gravity of the decision to cancel the final day of the iconic Pacific Airshow, and the disappointment that this decision will cause,” officials stated. “However, the need for prompt and intensive intervention efforts requires complete and unfettered access to the marine environment.”