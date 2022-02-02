Multiple injured, 1 dead after shooting outside Oroville convenience store

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead after someone opened fire inside a bus near an Oroville convenience store.

Oroville police began to get calls about a shooting around 7:35 p.m. near Oroville-Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard. Callers reported that the shooting happened on a Greyhound bus outside of an AM/PM.

The sheriff’s office did not say how many people were injured, saying officers “located several subjects suffering from gunshot wounds.” One of the victims died at the scene; the others were taken to local hospitals.

Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds, in a Facebook post, said five people were injured in the shooting outside of AM/PM. He also said that the shooter then entered a Walmart and advised residents to stay off the streets.

The sheriff’s office said reports of the shooter entering the Walmart on Cal Oak Road came from callers inside the store. Authorities said they went to the store and arrested a suspect after finding evidence that “gave them cause to believe it was the shooting suspect.”

The suspect was taken to Butte County Jail and has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.

This is a developing story.