The assistant principal of Kraemer Middle School in Placentia died by suicide on campus Monday, school officials said.

Moises Plascencia took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus Monday morning, Superintendent Jim Elsasser of the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said in a written statement, calling the loss an “ unfathomable tragedy.”

Staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone, according to the statement.

The Placentia Police Department responded to the school.

Students were sent home and one parent told KTLA that the school was cordoned off with yellow tape.

“Moises was so much more than a respected assistant principal. He was a father, husband, brother, and friend to so many in our school district community,” the superintendent said. “His passing, and the manner in which it occurred, has left us devastated, confused, and heartbroken; however, we ask that you please respect his family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

A team of mental health professionals will be on campus to support students, staff and families affected by the incident across the district.

“While we may never make sense of or understand why this occurred, we do know that turning to each other during this time for support is essential,” Elsasser wrote. “As the Superintendent, I am struggling to find adequate words to convey the shock and heartbreak we are all feeling right now. Yet I know that we will find a way to come together as a community, care for one another, and get through this trauma together.”

Editor’s note: If you are feeling distressed or concerned for a loved one’s wellbeing, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for nonemergency mental health issues, and can be reached at 855-845-7415 on 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.