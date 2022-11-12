Skiers and snowboarders headed to the slopes at Big Bear Mountain on Saturday to mark the first day of the winter season. (Photo Credit: BBMR)

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — Opening day at Big Bear Mountain came early this season after storms left more than a foot of snow this week.

Skiers and snowboarders headed to the slopes at the Southern California resort on Saturday to mark the first day of the winter season, said a spokesperson for the resort. Adventurers of all ages were seen maneuvering down the mountain.

According to the spokesperson, there are four lifts spinning with access to eight trails. Season passes and lift tickets can be purchased online. Gear rentals and lessons are also available.

Both the Snow Summit and Bear Mountain Base areas are now open.