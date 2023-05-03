From the breathtaking ocean views, lush forests and monumental natural wonders, the world has many beautiful sights to offer, with one located right here in the Golden State.

A new report from Travel and Leisure, a travel publication, considered Big Sur one of the world’s most “beautiful” places.

Known for its breathtaking coastline, Big Sur has a roughly 90-mile stretch of forest and beach scenery.

In the area, visitors can see the California condors, visit local parks, or see migrating whales or sea otters laying on dense beds of kelp, according to the Visit California website.

Big Sur was the only California destination that was included on the list.

The report also considered Zion National Park in Utah, the Grand Canyon in Arizona and Crater Lake National Park in Oregon to be a few of the “most beautiful” places in the world.

Abroad, destinations like Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and Zambia, Whitehaven Beach in Australia and Cat Island in The Bahamas were also considered the “most beautiful” places in the world.