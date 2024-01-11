Avalanches are abrupt, destructive, terrifying and in the area of Olympic Valley, have a deadly history.

Wednesday’s avalanche along Palisade Tahoe’s KT-22 run claimed one life and injured three others and was the third avalanche to impact Olympic Valley in 4 years.

Olympic Valley Apartment Avalanche (2023)

After months of storms barraging the Sierra with several feet of snow, it could no longer take its own weight and plummeted into a multi-level apartment building in Olympic Valley on March 1, 2023.

A 200-yard wide and 25-foot deep wall of snow slammed into a three-story apartment building, burying its lower two floors.

Despite the building being occupied, no injuries were reported and all of the occupants were able to escape with help from responding fire crews.

Surrounding neighborhoods were also evacuated as there was still a high risk of another avalanche occurring.

Deadly Alpine Meadows Avalanche (2020)

On Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, skiers made their way up to Alpine Meadows after two feet of snow fell in the area.

That morning an avalanche came down the Subway ski run killing a Blairsden man and injuring one of his friends who was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to his lower body.

The avalanche occurred about two hours after the area had been reviewed by ski patrol and deemed safe to open to the public.

Searchers at the time said that having witnesses identify how many people were on the run at the time of the avalanche was invaluable information and allowed for a faster and more accurate search.

Alpine Meadows Devastating Avalanche (1982)

The most tragic avalanche in Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows came in 1982 when a dozen people were buried.

On March 31, 1982, the Sierra was enjoying a brief break from what had been a relentless winter of record-setting snowfall.

A Sports Illustrated article reviewing the events of the avalanche tallied up around three feet of fresh snow just two days before the avalanche.

Alpine Meadows was mostly closed during the days leading up to the avalanche as ski patrols worked to clear the mountain by forcing avalanches with rucksacks filled with explosives and a 75-mm. howitzer from 1944.

Despite the efforts of the skit patrol, relentless storms kept piling snow in the areas of Poma Rocks, Pond Slide and Buttress Slope.

It was just before 4 p.m. on March 31 that the conditions lined up for the piling snow to begin slipping and sliding down the mountain.

One of the 12 impacted by the avalanche was Anna Allen, who was with her boyfriend inside of the locker room at the ski resort when a wall of snow came blasting through the wall.

“The next thing I remember is waking up inside the debris of the building,” Allen told FOX40.com during an interview in 2017.

Allen found herself buried alone in a 5-ft.-long, 2-ft.-high, and 3-ft.-wide hole.

After being trapped for five days under the snow, Allen was rescued.

“You have to have faith in people and believe in everybody. You don’t have control over everything that’s happening,” Allen said. “I hear the voice ‘Anna is that you?’ And my response was of course it is! Who else were they supposed to be looking for!”

She would then learn that her boyfriend Frank was one of the seven killed in the avalanche.

Allen would end up losing her right leg from the knee down and all of the toes on her left foot due to frostbite.

“It’s not about what you had happen to you, it’s about what you can continue to do and move forward with,” said Allen.