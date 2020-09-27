Officer hospitalized after attack inside LAPD station

The scene near LAPD’s Harbor Station where an officer was hurt in a fight with a suspect. (Photo: KTLA)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department says one of its officers was hurt in a struggle with a man who walked into a South Bay police station late Saturday.

LAPD has confirmed that one officer was disarmed in the struggle and another fired their weapon, but said no one was actually struck by a bullet.

The department said in a series of tweets that the struggle occurred after a man walked into its Harbor Station in the region’s South Bay.

There is a significant police incident at LAPD’s Harbor Station. Please stay clear of the area. This event is still unfolding and additional details will follow as information becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2020

“Some individual came into the Harbor station, and when an officer went to speak with him, some type of confrontation occurred where we believe an officer was disarmed,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times.

Officials told the Times that when an on-duty watch commander saw the fight and that the officer had lost their gun, the watch commander opened fire at the man, who ran off.

A suspect is in custody after a short chase, officials told the L.A. Times.

Meanwhile, police say the officer is being treated for an injury that’s not considered to be life-threatening. Chief Moore later confirmed that the officer was not shot but had bumps and bruises.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sent his “best wishes for a quick and full recovery” for the officer in a tweet.