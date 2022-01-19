O.C. eatery ranks 3rd on Yelp’s top 100 restaurant list, highest in SoCal

The Yelp logo is displayed on a smartphone on November 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

In a region filled with Michelin-starred dining spots, what’s the best restaurant in Southern California?

According to Yelp’s top 100 list for 2022, the answer is a restaurant and health food market in Costa Mesa.

Fermentation Farm was the highest-ranked eatery in California, taking the third spot on Yelp’s ninth annual list, which was released Wednesday. It has a 4 1/2-star ranking on Yelp, based on more than 460 reviews.

Founded in 2014, Fermentation Farm specializes in healthy, probiotic-rich foods that are good for the gut, according to its website. You can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at the restaurant, or shop for grab-and-go meals and other items at the store.

The eatery wasn’t just the top-rated restaurant in Southern California, but also the only one to make it into the top 10.

Another Orange County joint — The Vox Kitchen in Fountain Valley — finished 11th on the list, the second-highest in California.

In fact, only four restaurants in the state made this year’s rankings. Three were in Orange County and one was in Los Angeles County.

Here they are:

3. Fermentation Farm (Costa Mesa)

11. The Vox Kitchen (Fountain Valley)

58. Lido Bottle Works (Newport Beach)

86. Moonshadow (Malibu)

You can find the full top 100 here.

As Yelp’s website noted of the dining destinations, “Most are affordable spots where you can enjoy a tasty meal for $30 or under—even in New York City.”

Of course, the list is subjective and ever-changing, as evidenced by neither of Southern California’s top-ranked restaurant in the past two years — Pisces Poke & Ramen, No. 2 in 2020, and Nova Kitchen & Bar, No. 11 in 2021 — making this year’s version.

Yelp comes up with its list by soliciting submissions from users on their favorite eateries, then whittling that down and ranking the restaurants based on a number of factors, including ratings, reviews and geographic representation, according to the website.