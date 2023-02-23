(KTXL) — A Northern California man is one of two people who recently won more than $1 million as a second-place prize from a Powerball ticket.

According to the California State Lottery, Steve Bisset of Susanville in Lassen County, won $1,120,390 from a Powerball draw in November.

Bisset’s ticket matched five of six numbers and was purchased at Susanville Supermarket in Susanville.

The other lucky winner is Ariana Rosas, a woman in San Bernardino, who won $1,044,212 after matching five of six numbers.

Lottery officials said Rosas’ ticket was also from a Powerball draw in early November and she purchased her ticket at Eastland Food Market in Ontario.

Stanislaus County gets a lucky winner

The lottery announced on Feb. 21 that a man named Jose Sanchez netted a top prize of $5 million with a 2023 scratchers ticket he bought at a bait shop in Stanislaus County.

According to the lottery, Sanchez bought the ticket at Bait Barn in Waterford and wanted to remain private about his plans for the money.

Bait Barn earned a retailer bonus of $25,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to the lottery.

Avtar Sra, who has owned Bait Barn for the past 17 years, told lottery officials that the winning ticket has lured people to his business.

“Customers are excited. This is the first time a big win like this has happened in my life,” Sra said. “People buy tickets when they fish Don Pedro Lake and Turlock Lake.”

Sra told officials he plans on giving some of the winnings to his employees and putting the rest into his business.

“Thanks to the local community, they helped us survive here as a business,” Sra said.