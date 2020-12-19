MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a shooting at The Great Mall in the Bay Area, according to authorities.
Video obtained by KRON4 and several social media posts show people hiding inside stores.
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene after the incident was reported around 5:15 p.m.
Authorities said the motive of the shooting and number of suspects is unknown at this time. No arrests have been made.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Latest Posts
- NorCal’s Great Mall under lockdown as police respond to shooting
- ‘We’re losing the American dream:’ San Diego eateries fight return to takeout, delivery only
- Man, woman arrested after car with 5 kids inside crashes
- COVID-19: San Diego reports 2,509 new cases, 27 deaths
- New York driver rescued after spending 10 hours trapped under 4 feet of snow