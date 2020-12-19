NorCal’s Great Mall under lockdown as police respond to shooting

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a shooting at The Great Mall in the Bay Area, according to authorities.

Video obtained by KRON4 and several social media posts show people hiding inside stores.

MPD is currently investigating a shooting at the Great Mall. Out of an abundance of caution we have asked all stores to shelter-in-place while officers continue assessing the situation. Please stay away from the area and we’ll provide additional updates shortly. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene after the incident was reported around 5:15 p.m.

Authorities said the motive of the shooting and number of suspects is unknown at this time. No arrests have been made.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Anyone know what’s goin on at great mall I’m so scareddd wtf pic.twitter.com/eiRZ8QrJGh — lolly (@officiallollyy) December 20, 2020

Unverified:

There's a shooting at #Greatmall right now and everyone is inside every store right now. Everyone just started running.. — Skylar (@Skylar05690594) December 20, 2020

Shooting at the great mall… pic.twitter.com/v2ElGC32CD — Marlee (@grrrrrrrrrrl) December 20, 2020

I was inside watch station when everyone started running at great mall. We hid in the back and when the employee called 911 the operator said to just stay in and barricade. #greatmall pic.twitter.com/wW2rFpKS0d — riding in the pain cave (@JustinZenki) December 20, 2020

Currently stuck in my store @ the great mall bc of a shooter. — renee (@srm33_) December 20, 2020